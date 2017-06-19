× NOPD identifies suspect in Garden Oaks shooting

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man they think shot a man inside a car one week ago in Algiers.

Witnesses have told investigators they saw 22-year-old Michael Baker shoot a man who climbed into his car in the 3300 block of Garden Oaks Drive on June 12, according to the NOPD.

Police are still looking for Baker’s vehicle, a gold Chrysler 200, which may have bullet holes in the rear window and damage to the front panels on the driver’s side.

Baker is wanted for attempted second degree murder.

Although pictured with shorter hair, the NOPD said Baker now has shoulder-length dreadlocks.

If you have information about Michael Baker’s whereabouts, please contact Detective Michael Guasco or any Fourth District Detective at (504) 658-6040, or call the NOPD non-emergency number at (504) 821-2222.