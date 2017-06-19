× Months after ATV accident, Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter celebrates birthday

Four months after a catastrophic accident, Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter has reached a milestone.

Maddie Aldridge turns nine Monday, and the family celebrated over the weekend.

Spears posted pictures from the pool party on social media.

“Today was the perfect day for a party,” she wrote. “Thanks to everyone for coming out, and celebrating with our baby girl

In February, the child was steering an ATV to avoid a ditch when she drove into a pond on the family’s property in Louisiana.

The accident resulted in her being “trapped and secured by the seat belt and the ATV’s safety netting,” authorities said at the time.

She was hospitalized for several days after the incident.

Her famous aunt, singer Britney Spears, thanked fans for their thoughts and prayers at the time.

Jamie Lynn Spears has posted photos of her daughter since her release from the hospital, including a pic of Maddie visiting her school to deliver treats to her classmates, and another in honor of Father’s Day.

Maddie is the daughter of Spears and her former fiancé, Casey Aldridge.