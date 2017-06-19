× Master P, Trey Songz, Anthony Mackie and more team up for Essence Celebrity Basketball Game

NEW ORLEANS — Essence Festival Day of Service will bring Master P, the No Limit Family, Trey Songz, Anthony Mackie, Curren$y, Terrence J and more together for a Celebrity Basketball Game June 29.

The game will start at 4 p.m. June 29 at Xavier University. Doors will open at 3 p.m.

Proceeds from the game will benefit Team Hope NOLA, a nonprofit raising scholarship money for New Orleans youth.

