Marvel Universe LIVE! Super heroes save the day! And it all starts in New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes is here.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is LIVE with members of the cast.

You'll see more than 25 Marvel characters in one epic quest.

Among the stars are Marvel's mightiest super heroes like Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk, Black Widow and the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Prepare for an action-packed, legendary battle to defend the universe from evil. Spider-Man, the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy join forces with Doctor Strange, master of the mystic arts, in a race against time to recover the Wand of Watoomb before it falls into Loki’s hands.

Advertisement

This ancient artifact holds immeasurable mystical power and would allow Loki to achieve his eternal quest to crown himself ruler of Asgard and Earth.

The story is framed around the battle over the Cosmic Cube, the source of ultimate power and one of the most feared and coveted treasures in the Marvel Universe. The Cosmic Cube has been shattered into pieces by the Mighty Thor in order to prevent it from falling into the wrong hands.

As the Super Heroes track the Cosmic Cube, they will encounter

some of their biggest adversaries, including Loki, Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Red Skull, Madam Hydra, Aldrich Killian and Electro.

Advertisement

They're on a quest for the very same fragments. These foes have no problem teaming up if it gets them closer

to their ultimate goal of world domination.

If all this sounds like you're kind of show, you've got the chance to see six New Orleans shows.

For New Orleans ticket information, just click right here, please.