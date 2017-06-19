LSU head coach Paul Mainieri keeps his team loose before taking on Oregon State

It is the biggest game of the year in college baseball, and one of the most anticipated in recent College World Series history.
LSU, winners of 17 in a row, take on Oregon State, winners of 22 in row and the top national seed, Monday night in Omaha.
The Tigers arrived at TD Ameritrade Park at 4:25 pm. Head coach Paul Mainieri was doing his best to keep his team loose.
