LSU head coach Paul Mainieri keeps his team loose before taking on Oregon State

OMAHA, NE - JUNE 24: (L) Manager Paul Mainieri of the Louisiana State University Tigers looks on as he has a meeting with his players in the sixth inning during Game 3 of the 2009 NCAA College World Series at Rosenblatt Stadium on June 24, 2009 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

It is the biggest game of the year in college baseball, and one of the most anticipated in recent College World Series history.

LSU, winners of 17 in a row, take on Oregon State, winners of 22 in row and the top national seed, Monday night in Omaha.

The Tigers arrived at TD Ameritrade Park at 4:25 pm. Head coach Paul Mainieri was doing his best to keep his team loose.

Here’s the video from WGNO Sports’ Robert O’Shields:

Follow @wgnosports and @bobbyo504 while the Tigers are in Omaha.

And, of course complete updates at wgno.com

 

 