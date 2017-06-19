Get to know Saints defensive end Cam Jordan on ‘The Blitz’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- On Sundays he wears number 94, but what would New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan be doing if he weren't playing football?

The 27-year-old said he shadowed a lawyer once and quickly realized it was not for him.

"I'm glad the NFL worked out," joked Jordan. He also said he always saw himself as a basketball player until he realized he "didn't have the frame for it."

Jordan is a devoted dad, and he made time to sit down with WGNO's Meghan Kluth in between his kids' swim lessons. He is also quite the joker and said he was the biggest practical joker on the team.

But when it comes to football he is all business. Jordan had 7.5 sacks last season, 46.5 in his career. Kluth asked Jordan if he thinks he can lead the league in sacks this season.

"I mean it's definitely possible. I think we've bolstered our defense enough to where our corners should be strong and have a lot of depth, more depth than I've seen in the last seven years so that's pretty promising," said Jordan.

