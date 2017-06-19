Fiorella’s on Franklin for real deal fried chicken

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you are a fan of those local restaurants that are neighborhood gems, there is a place on near the corner of Franklin and Filmore that certainly fits the bill. Fiorella's Cafe is exactly what one would expect when it comes to a great neighborhood joint that does it all. Whether it is catering to daily specials to poboys to great fried seafood they deliver. Speaking of fried, lets talk about the house specialty fried chicken. Fiorella's has been doing great fried chicken since their early days near the French Market. Fast forward to today and their current location, the fine folks at Fiorella's are still dishing up great fried chicken every day. It's a lightly breaded and really, really juicy chicken that keeps the regulars coming back time and time again.

Fried chicken isn't the only thing that Fiorella's is dishing up for the masses. They have great daily specials that range from meatloaf to homemade pasta to red beans and rice. They also offer up an array of poboys that can satisfy anyone's tastes. We were lucky enough to get the Tuesday special which was meatloaf, mashed potatoes and green beans. Wow! The plate starts off with a long and generous slice of tender meatloaf coated in a rich brown gravy. Add a handsome dollop of real mashed potatoes also covered in that same brown gravy and a bowl of green beans to round off the dish. The meatloaf was so tender it could easily be cut with a fork and would fall apart if you played with it too much. The seasonings were spot on, not too bold and not too light. Add that delightful brown gravy and this dish is a winner.

Kelly Fiorella tells us that the specials and poboys keep the staff busy every day. However, the fried chicken is what really drives sales at this local spot. Fiorella also tells us that they are selling that tasty chicken in nearly every assortment imaginable. If you want a two piece, fine. You want a three or four piece, great. You want an assorted box, you got it. If you are really feeding the masses and want large orders, Kelly suggests going with the wings. They sell them in nearly any count you would want and they are a real crowd favorite. We ate some and they were awesome! So, get to Fiorella's for tasty grub from a New Orleans classic.