× Father’s Day gathering turns deadly after Slidell shooting

SLIDELL, La. — A Father’s Day family gathering turned deadly Sunday night after a dispute between family members in Slidell.

According to Slidell Police, residents reported gunfire about 8:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Sunset Drive. When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Eric Brown lying in the street with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Investigators said James Chaney, and Brown, his aunt’s fiance, got into a verbal argument in the back yard of 1301 Sunset Drive.

At some point, James Chaney armed himself with a 9-mm semi-automatic pistol. . The argument then continued into the street and turned physical. Chaney fired several shots at Brown, striking him several times. Brown ran down the street and collapsed.

Chaney has been booked with one count of second-degree murder.