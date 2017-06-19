‘Big Brother’: New cast revealed

(CNN) — CBS has announced the new cast of “Big Brother.”
Season 19 of the reality franchise returns with a two-night premiere on June 28 and 29.
Here are the 16 contestants who will live sequestered in a house and compete in challenges with the hopes of winning $500,000:
Christmas Abbott (35)
Hometown: Lynchburg, Virginia
Current City: Raleigh, North Carolina
Occupation: Fitness superstar
Matthew Clines (33)
Hometown: Arlington, Virginia
Current City: Arlington, Virginia
Advertisement
Occupation: Renovation consultant
Dominique Cooper (30; turns 31 on 7/11/17)
Hometown: Tuskegee, Alabama
Current City: Woodbridge, Virginia
Occupation: Government engineer
Advertisement
Elena Davies (26; turns 27 on 8/19/17)
Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas
Current City: Dallas, Texas
Occupation: Radio personality
Jason Dent (37; turns 38 on 7/12/17)
Advertisement
Hometown: Humeston, Iowa
Current City: Humeston, Iowa
Occupation: Rodeo clown
Jessica Graf (26)
Hometown: Cranston, Rhode Island
Advertisement
Current City: Los Angeles, California
Occupation: VIP concierge
Cameron Heard (24; turns 25 on 8/27/17)
Hometown: North Aurora, Illinois
Current City: Woodridge, Illinois
Advertisement
Occupation: Microbiologist
Mark Jansen (26)
Hometown: Grand Island, New York
Current City: Grand Island, New York
Occupation: Personal trainer
Advertisement
Megan Lowder (28)
Hometown: Cathedral City, California
Current City: Phoenix, Arizona
Occupation: Dog walker
Josh Martinez (23)
Hometown: Miami, Florida
Current City: Homestead, Florida
Occupation: Hair care sales
Cody Nickson (32)
Hometown: Lake Mills, Iowa
Current City: Plano, Texas
Occupation: Construction sales rep
Alex Ow (28)
Hometown: Thousand Oaks, California
Current City: Camarillo, California
Occupation: Eco-Friendly marketing rep
Jillian Parker (24)
Hometown: Celebration, Florida
Current City: Las Vegas, Nevada
Occupation: Timeshare sales rep
Kevin Schlehuber (55; turns 56 on 8/7/17)
Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts
Current City: Boston, Massachusetts
Occupation: Stay-At-Home dad
Ramses Soto (21)
Hometown: Grand Rapids, Michigan
Current City: Grand Rapids, Michigan
Occupation: Cosplay artist
Raven Walton (23)
Hometown: DeValls Bluff, Arkansas
Current City: DeValls Bluff, Arkansas
Occupation: Dance teacher