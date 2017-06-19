× ‘Big Brother’: New cast revealed

(CNN) — CBS has announced the new cast of “Big Brother.”

Season 19 of the reality franchise returns with a two-night premiere on June 28 and 29.

Here are the 16 contestants who will live sequestered in a house and compete in challenges with the hopes of winning $500,000:

Christmas Abbott (35)

Hometown: Lynchburg, Virginia

Current City: Raleigh, North Carolina

Occupation: Fitness superstar

Matthew Clines (33)

Hometown: Arlington, Virginia

Current City: Arlington, Virginia

Occupation: Renovation consultant

Dominique Cooper (30; turns 31 on 7/11/17)

Hometown: Tuskegee, Alabama

Current City: Woodbridge, Virginia

Occupation: Government engineer

Elena Davies (26; turns 27 on 8/19/17)

Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas

Current City: Dallas, Texas

Occupation: Radio personality

Jason Dent (37; turns 38 on 7/12/17)

Hometown: Humeston, Iowa

Current City: Humeston, Iowa

Occupation: Rodeo clown

Jessica Graf (26)

Hometown: Cranston, Rhode Island

Current City: Los Angeles, California

Occupation: VIP concierge

Cameron Heard (24; turns 25 on 8/27/17)

Hometown: North Aurora, Illinois

Current City: Woodridge, Illinois

Occupation: Microbiologist

Mark Jansen (26)

Hometown: Grand Island, New York

Current City: Grand Island, New York

Occupation: Personal trainer

Megan Lowder (28)

Hometown: Cathedral City, California

Current City: Phoenix, Arizona

Occupation: Dog walker

Josh Martinez (23)

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Current City: Homestead, Florida

Occupation: Hair care sales

Cody Nickson (32)

Hometown: Lake Mills, Iowa

Current City: Plano, Texas

Occupation: Construction sales rep

Alex Ow (28)

Hometown: Thousand Oaks, California

Current City: Camarillo, California

Occupation: Eco-Friendly marketing rep

Jillian Parker (24)

Hometown: Celebration, Florida

Current City: Las Vegas, Nevada

Occupation: Timeshare sales rep

Kevin Schlehuber (55; turns 56 on 8/7/17)

Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts

Current City: Boston, Massachusetts

Occupation: Stay-At-Home dad

Ramses Soto (21)

Hometown: Grand Rapids, Michigan

Current City: Grand Rapids, Michigan

Occupation: Cosplay artist

Raven Walton (23)

Hometown: DeValls Bluff, Arkansas

Current City: DeValls Bluff, Arkansas

Occupation: Dance teacher