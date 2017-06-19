Behind the scenes at The National WWII Museum’s newest exhibit, The Arsenal of Democracy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The National WWII Museum's newest permanent exhibit, The Arsenal of Democracy: The Herman and George Brown Salute to the Home Front, explores the road to war and America's pathway to victory.

The exhibit uses personal narratives and hundreds of artifacts to immerse visitors into WWII-era American life.

"In this exhibit we have 398 artifacts from the museum's collection, we have 62 world histories, we have 16 interactives that visitors can explore, so there's quite a bit to see in this exhibit," says Kim Guise, assistant director for curatorial services at The National WWII Museum.

There are several sub-galleries in The Arsenal of Democracy, including:

Gathering Storm: Covers the historical events that preceded the outbreak of WWII. Discordant Voices: Features images and sounds of conflicting viewpoints leading up to the war. America Besieged: Depicts the shock and chaos of Pearl Harbor on the morning of December, 7th, 1941. America Responds: Explains how the nation rallied around the war effort. War Affects Every Home: Immerses visitors in a 1942 style home to convey the lifestyle of American families during WWII. United but Unequal: I am an American: Focuses on national loyalty and race in America during the war. Citizens to Warriors: Highlights the effort to train and mobilize civilians in combat zones around the world. Manufacturing Victory: Explains the roots of what President Franklin Delano Roosevelt called "the Arsenal of Democracy." Manhattan Project: Engages visitors in the creation of the atomic bomb.

"You see scenes from American life and stories of the American experience that you don't see elsewhere around the campus," says Guise.

The National WWII Museum is open daily from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tickets are $26 for adults, $22.50 for seniors starting at 65-years-old and $16.50 for children, military and students with proper identification. Children under 5 get in for free.