× Walker says he 100 percent healthy, will face Oregon State in CWS

For a true freshman, it is quite a feat.

Righty Eric Walker has pitched himself into the role of number two starter for LSU in the College World Series. Walker faces Oregon State Monday night. The Beavers are the NCAA tournament’s overall number one seed.

Oregon State has won 22 consecutive games. LSU has won 17 in a row. Monday night, one of those streaks ends.

Sunday at practice, Walker spoke of the challenge of facing Oregon State.

Walker sports an 8-1 record with an earned run average of 3.46. He's allowed 23 walks, and struck out 78 batters.

Opponents are hitting .232 against Walker.

Walker did not pitch in LSU's Super Regional two game sweep of Mississippi State. He threw in a simulated game Tuesday, where he experienced forearm discomfort.

Walker said he is 100 percent healthy.

Shortstop Kramer Robertson said Walker threw very well.

"He was perfect for 5 or 6 innings," said Robertson.