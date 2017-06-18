× Strength of schedule could pay off for LSU in CWS

(WGNO) Omaha, NE

Of the 8 teams in Omaha, only 1 has played a tougher 2017 schedule than LSU.

The Tigers’ schedule was the 8th toughest in the country, according to warrennolan.com. Only Florida State played tougher competition according to the website. The Seminoles’ schedule was ranked #1 in difficulty.

LSU shortstop Kramer Robertson said that experience should help in games like Monday night’s. The Tigers played top national seed Oregon State at 6 pm in a winner’s bracket game at TD Ameritrade Park.

Robertson spoke with media at practice Sunday at Roddy Field in Bellevue, Nebraska. Several dozen LSU fans attended practice.

Oregon State's strength of schedule was 82.

Warrennolan.com said Oregon State has a 31 percent chance of winning the CWS title. LSU was second at 26.4 percent

The Beavers have won 22 straight games, LSU has won 17 straight.

Monday night's game is one of the more anticipated in the recent history of the College World Series.

Freshman Eric Walker will pitch for LSU.