Relief .. Tigers win in CWS thanks to Poche’ and bizarre play in 8th

In LSU’s 5-4 over Florida State Saturday night, was it a sign?

In the bottom of the 8th, with Cole Freeman on first base and a 2-2 count on Greg Duplantis, play was halted briefly in the College World Series when a beach ball was thrown on the field, to be retrieved by FSU right fielder Steven Wells.

On the next pitch, Duplantis singled to right. Wells misplayed the ball allowing Freeman to go to third and when the throw from Wells got away Freeman raced home. He could have been tagged out, but catcher Cal Raleigh dropped the relay throw allowing Freeman to score.

Greg Deichmann then singled home Duplantis to give LSU a 5-4 lead.

The twitter page @RallyBeachball was born. By 12:30 am Sunday, the page had 472 followers.

After the game, headed to the locker room, LSU’s Paul Mainieri was one happy coach.

Duplantis and Freeman scored two runs each for the Tigers. In the first, Duplantis scored all the way from first when Greg Deichmann struck out and the ball got away from the catcher.

Here's Freeman, on how he saw his game tying gallop around the bases in the 8th inning.

LSU starter Alex Lange wasn't sharp. In 6 innings, he allowed 7 hits, 4 walks, and 4 earned runs. He was touched for a two run homer in the first by Florida State's Dylan Busby.

LSU's Jared Poche' earned the win, pitching 2.2 innings of scoreless relief. Poche' tied Scott Schultz for most wins in school history with 38.

Zach Hess struck out Busby on a 2-2 slider with a man on, to end the game.

LSU, winners of 17 in a row, will play Oregon State, winners of 22 in a row, Monday night in Omaha.