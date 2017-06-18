× Move over Rally Possum, Rally Beach Ball is new good luck for LSU

The Rally Possum is out, the Rally Beach ball is in for the LSU Tigers.

In the bottom of the 8th inning, with Cole Freeman on first, play was halted when a beach ball was thrown on the field at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.

The beach ball was thrown into the stands by Florida State outfielder Steven Wells. On the next pitch, Greg Duplantis singled to right. Wells misplayed the ball allowing Cole Freeman to get to third. Wells then threw wildly to the infield and the ball got away.

Freeman dashed for home, where the relay throw was dropped by Florida State catcher Cal Raleigh. Thanks to three errors on one play, Freeman had scored and the Tigers had tied Florida State 4-4.

Greg Deichmann then singled home Duplantis to provide the winning run in a 5-4 victory.

LSU shortstop Kramer Robertson said the beach ball is all good to him.

By 1:15 am, the twitter account @RallyBeachball had 472 followers.