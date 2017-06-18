× Mainieri says winning first game in CWS is critical

For the first time since 2009, LSU has won its first game in the College World Series.

The Tigers scored two runs in the 8th to defeat Florida State 5-4, before 25,305 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.

In 2009, the Tigers beat Virginia 9-5. LSU went on to beat Texas 2 games to 1 in the championship series.

LSU head coach Paul Mainieri said that first win is critical.

LSU lost its first games in Omaha in 2013 and 2015. The Tigers are now 2 wins, 4 losses in games played at TD Ameritrade Park.

LSU has won 17 games in a row. Earlier, Oregon State beat Cal State Fullerton 6-5, to win its 22nd straight game.

LSU and Oregon State play Monday night in a winner's bracket game in Omaha.