Dads compete in donut eating contest for Father's Day

METAIRIE, La.– Dads love donuts, so eating donuts on their special day is definitely a treat!

Bakers Dozen on Jefferson Highway held it’s annual Father’s Day Donut Eating Contest this morning.

“A lot of women sign up their husbands to compete. It’s a lot of fun for the dads, the kids, and the wives. Donuts create memories for families. I remember eating donuts with my dad as a kid,” Brandi Miller, Owner of Bakers Dozen said.

The first place winner was John Schnabel from River Ridge. He’s a father of three kids. He ate six donuts in one minute and 31 seconds.

He won a beach towel, a trophy, and a $25 gift card to Bakers Dozen.