Dads compete in donut eating contest for Father’s Day

METAIRIE, La.–  Dads love donuts, so eating donuts on their special day is definitely a treat!

Bakers Dozen on Jefferson Highway held it’s annual Father’s Day Donut Eating Contest this morning.

“A lot of women sign up their husbands to compete.  It’s a lot of fun for the dads, the kids, and the wives.  Donuts create memories for families.  I remember eating donuts with my dad as a kid,” Brandi Miller, Owner of Bakers Dozen said.

The first place winner was John Schnabel from River Ridge.  He’s a father of three kids.  He ate six donuts in one minute and 31 seconds.

He won a beach towel, a trophy, and a $25 gift card to Bakers Dozen.

 