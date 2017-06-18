Annual Father’s day race draws hundreds to Audubon Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Some dad's didn't sleep in this father's day, and instead chose to run the 2017 Richard Newcomb Memorial Father's Day Race in New Orleans Audubon Park. The event was open to all ages, and whole families came out to support their fathers and grandfathers.

Race distances include 2-Mile and Half-Mile events. Awards for Father/Son, Father/Daughter, Grandfather/Grandson, and Grandfather/Granddaughter teams will be presented, as well as awards for individual divisions.

The Richard Newcomb Memorial Father's Day Race is produced by the New Orleans Track Club. NOTC members and non-members of all speeds and abilities are welcome and encouraged to participate. The race is in honor of the late Richard Newcomb Sr., who passed away 20 years ago next week.

Newcomb was an avid runner, and died following his passion, running a race in Audubon Park.

His Son, Richard Newcomb Jr. is a sponsor of the annual race and attends yearly. "We put on his tomb 'running with angels' because that's what he loved to do," said Newcomb Jr. "It's great to see we had 600 people plus turn out today, and all the little kids and dads tearing up buttoning the number on their children. It's a really cool feeling, and I love doing this."

Newcomb sponsors the event yearly in honor of his father.