Report: Juvenile jailed in Orleans Parish over child support

NEW ORLEANS — Cash Money co-founder and superstar rapper Juvenile is behind bars in New Orleans.

The New Orleans Advocate reports that the rapper, whose name is Teruis Gray, was ordered to jail by a civil district judge.

Court records show that in 2012 and 2013, it was found that the rapper owed $170,000 in child support payments to Dionne Williams, who has a son with Juvenile.

Gray, 42, reportedly paid $20,000 to Williams in April of this year.

According to Orleans Parish Prison records, Gray’s bond is set at $150,000.

This isn’t the first time the rapper has been in hot water over child support.

An arrest warrant was issued for Gray in 2012 over child support payments, but it’s unclear if he ever served time that year.

Juvenile is a New Orleans native who rose to stardom after his 1999 hit, “Back That Thing Up,” on the four-time platinum album “400 Degreez.”