× Two men killed, one injured in triple shooting

NEW ORLEANS – A triple shooting left two men dead and one injured last night.

Officers first responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of South Carrollton Avenue and Earhart Boulevard around 11:11 p.m. on June 15, according to the NOPD.

At that location, they found a man lying in the street who had been shot multiple times.

EMS treated the man on the scene and transported him to an area hospital, where he later died of his injuries, according to the NOPD.

A short time later, around 11:45 p.m., officers responded to a second call on the corner of North Johnson and Bienville Streets.

They found a 28-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds lying in the back of a black Honda Civic.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the NOPD.

Advertisement

A short time later, a 25-year-old man arrived at a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators soon discovered all three shooting were connected.

The investigation into the triple shooting is ongoing, according to the NOPD.

If you have any information about this incident please contact NOPD Homicide Detective Leonard Bendy at (504) 658-5300.