Tigers practice in Omaha; 16 game win streak on the line vs FSU

OMAHA, NE - The LSU Tigers are back where they belong.

The Tigers practiced at Omaha’s TD Ameritrade Park Friday. They start play in the College World Series Saturday at 7 p.m. against Florida State.

LSU has put up some impressive numbers in its current 16 game winning streak.

LSU pitchers have a 2.25 earned run average during the streak, and they have allowed only 35 earned runs in 140 innings pitched.

During the streak, LSU has outscored opponents 136-45.

But the Tigers do not own the longest current win streak in the country. That belongs to top seed Oregon State.

The Beavers are currently riding a 21 game winning streak, and won 23 in a row earlier this season.

LSU hasn’t had much luck at TD Ameritrade Park. The Tigers were winless in the 2013 CWS, and won one game in 2015.

“Can’t worry about,” said second baseman Cole Freeman. “We can’t change the past.”