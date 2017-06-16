× State Senate approves HB1, sends budget to Governor

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana State Legislature approved a state budget and sent it along to Governor John Bel Edwards for approval this morning.

Rep. Walt Leger announced the Legislature’s move in a tweet sent out just before 10:30 a.m. on June 16.

“By a vote of 26-9, the LA Senate has approved the House version of HB1,” Leger wrote.

By a vote of 26-9, the LA Senate has approved the House version of HB 1…and the budget is on the way to the Governor's desk — Walt Leger (@WaltLeger) June 16, 2017

Governor Edwards called the special legislative session before the regular session was over because it looked like a state budget wouldn’t get passed.

The House and the Senate could not put their differences aside and agree on a budget, resulting in a special session that began on June 9.

The special session started 30 minutes after the regular session ended. But, legislators had had enough and voted to recess for several days.

The special session was slated to end by midnight, Monday, June 19.