Saints’ Armstead injured in mini camp, out 4-6 months

NEW ORLEANS -- Suddenly, the drafting of offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk in the first round of the 2017 draft looks like a very good decision.

That's because the Saints have lost starting left offensive tackle Terron Armstead for 4-6 months with a torn labrum. The NFL Network first reported the injury.

It happened Wednesday at mini-camp. WGNO Sports' Robert O'Shields shot video of Armstead's injury. Click the video above to see it.

Armstead missed nine games with injuries in 2016. He started 13 games in 2015 and 14 games in 2014, quickly establishing himself as one of the best left tackles in the NFL.

On Twitter, Armstead vowed to return.

Heartbroken when I found out I need surgery! No one is more frustrated than me after working so hard. I'll be back #WhoDatNation STRONGER!! — Terron Armstead (@T_Armstead72) June 16, 2017

The Saints are already missing starting center Max Unger, who injured a foot in offseason workouts. Unger is expected to return sometime in August.