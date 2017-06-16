Mainieri names Walker starting for game 2 in Omaha

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OMAHA, Neb. -- LSU head coach Paul Mainieri has shuffled his pitching rotation.

Mainieri named freshman Eric Walker to start in game two of the College World Series in Omaha.

Walker did not pitch in the Super Regional. But in two starts in the NCAA regionals and SEC tournament, he allowed one run in 15.2 innings pitched.

Walker threw eight shutout innings as LSU clinched the Baton Rouge Regional championship with a 5-0 win over Rice.

Meanwhile, at TD Ameritrade Park, home runs will be hard to come by in a big park where the ball doesn't carry well.

LSU designated hitter Beau Jordan said the park compares to LSU's home yard.

Advertisement

The dimensions are 335 feet down the foul lines, 375 in the alleys, and 408 to dead center.

The Tigers were one of eight teams practicing in Omaha Friday.

LSU plays Florida State Saturday night in Omaha at 7. Cal State Fullerton and No. 1 national seed Oregon State play at 2 pm.