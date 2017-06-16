× Lorde admits she was secret onion rings reviewer

Lorde really has a thing for onion rings.

The singer fessed up Thursday night to “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon that she was behind the “onionringsworldwide” Instagram account with the tagline, “Every onion ring I encounter, rated.”

“I sort of naively didn’t realize that it would be a thing that I was going to different places and trying the onion rings at each of those places,” Lorde said before admitting it was indeed her account.

The New Zealand native said she knows that “it reads like the thing that a pop star would do to look relatable” but insists it was just a funny thing to do with her friends while she was on tour.

“I think they’re underrated as well,” she said. “I don’t think they get enough credit.”

The Grammy winner had a few tips for what goes into a winning onion ring, including that she believes a batter works better than a crumb mixture.

Sadly, Lorde has taken down the Instagram account as she said she didn’t want it to be viewed as something she was doing to “crave fame.”

Advertisement

“People are going to be throwing onion rings at me on tour, and it’s going to turn into a whole thing,” she said. “It was fun for like five seconds.”

Lorde’s sophomore album, “Melodrama,” was released Friday.