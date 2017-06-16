× JPSO investigating brutal murder on the West Bank

AVONDALE, La. – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a brutal murder on the West Bank.

Officers found 57-year-old Michael Riley lying on a bed in a house at 308 Deacon Street in Avondale, according to the JPSO.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Riley suffered blunt force trauma to his face as well as to the back of his head, and a bloody hole was found in the wall above where Riley’s body fell, according to the JPSO.

Detectives also found a bloody baseball bat in the room with Riley’s body, which may have been used to bash Riley’s head against and through the wall.

Riley was a known drug user with a criminal record and lived alone at the house, which Riley’s friend described as the “crack house” of the neighborhood, according to the JPSO.

Detectives have yet to determine a motive or identify any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Francis at (504) 364-5300 or CRIMESTOPPERS.