Hollywood South News with Jabari: Kid from New Orleans plays Tupac Shakur in ‘All Eyez on Me’

NEW ORLEANS -- Eleven-year-old Cairo Moore lives in New Orleans and landed a big role in the new film "All Eyez on Me."

The film that released Friday is about the untold story of the hip-hop legend and rapper Tupac Shakur.

Cairo plays the role of 11-year-old Tupac in the new drama. Cairo talked about what it was like to audition for the film.

"I had to do a live audition," Cairo said. "When I get done with it I told my mom what I did. She was like NO! That's not what we rehearsed. She was mad at me. Then when I got it (the role) everyone was so happy. Then I was like, 'I told you I did everything you told me to do!'"

Sam Smith in New Orleans

Recording artist Sam Smith (Stay With Me, Latch, Money on My Mind) was in the Big Easy for Pride weekend. The pop star was in town to not only celebrate Pride but to also shoot a music video for his next album.

Smith had posted photos of him hanging out in New Orleans on his Instagram page.