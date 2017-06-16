Cookin’ with Nino: Cowboy Butter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cowboy Butter



Ingredients:

1 stick of softened butter

2 tsp cut flat leaf Italian parsley

dash of red pepper flakes

dash of black pepper

1 teaspoon minced fresh garlic

dash of granulated garlic

1 teaspoon lemon zest

juice of half the lemon

1 green onion minced

Instructions:

In a medium mixing bowl, whisk the butter until it's fluffy. Add the parsley, red pepper flakes, black pepper, garlic, lemon zest and the juice of half the lemon and green onion. Mix completely and serve over you favorite food.