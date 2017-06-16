Cookin’ with Nino: Cowboy Butter

Cowboy Butter
Ingredients:
- 1 stick of softened butter
- 2 tsp cut flat leaf Italian parsley
- dash of red pepper flakes
- dash of black pepper
- 1 teaspoon minced fresh garlic
- dash of granulated garlic
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- juice of half the lemon
- 1 green onion minced
Instructions:
In a medium mixing bowl, whisk the butter until it's fluffy. Add the parsley, red pepper flakes, black pepper, garlic, lemon zest and the juice of half the lemon and green onion. Mix completely and serve over you favorite food.