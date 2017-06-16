× Citywide gun buyback set for Saturday

NEW ORLEANS — The city is hosting a gun buyback Saturday in the St. Roch neighborhood.

People who want to sell their guns can do so anonymously, with “no questions asked.” The prices for firearms are as follows:

$100 for handguns and shotguns/rifles

$200 for assault weapons

There’s a limit of five guns per person, and the guns should be unloaded before they are sold.

The guns must also be in working condition.

The gun buyback event is from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday (June 17) at St. Roch Community Church, 1728 St. Roch Ave.