Authorities search for possible sunken boat on Lake Pontchartrain

NEW ORLEANS — Several agencies are searching for a possible sunken boat on Lake Pontchartrain, according to the St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1.

The fire district said a passerby on the Twin Span reported a 30-foot boat sinking in Lake Pontchartrain.

Several agencies are looking for the boat, including fire protection district, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, New Orleans Fire Department, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries and the U.S. Coast Guard. So far, nothing has been found, officials said.