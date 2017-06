Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The Music Box Village is where music and imagination come alive. Some of the local artists came together to put together unique musical instruments and architecture to create the village.

The Music Box Village is a place to get together with friends and hang out, or even schedule a special event.

The village is run by the New Orleans Airlift non-profit group. The new, permanent space includes 55,000 square feet of forest and a metal fabrication warehouse.