A Bourbon Street chef named ‘Cook’ competes to be the ‘King of Louisiana Seafood’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - When your name is "Cook", you know you're born to be a chef.

And that's who you find as Executive Chef in the kitchen at Bourbon House on Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

He's Eric Cook. He's a Marine and ready's to fight, to battle it out at the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off. That's coming up Tuesday, June 20 at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette, Louisiana.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood goes back stage, behind the scenes with Chef Eric Cook at his home away from home, Bourbon House on Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

That's where he's Executive Chef.

He's one of twelve seafood chefs from around Louisiana competing for the state's seafood crown.

Advertisement

Louisiana's Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board are in charge of the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off.

“The winner of the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off plays a very important role in educating people from around the world on the flavorand sustainability of Louisiana seafood, which is a core piece of our culture, from fine dining to backyard boils,” Lt. Gov. Nungessersaid. “Louisiana is the largest seafood producer in the contiguous U.S. and the quality is unsurpassed, which is why our chefs say, ‘Know Better, Eat Better.”

The new King or Queen of Louisiana Seafood goes on to represent the state at the Great American Seafood Cook-Off. That's in New Orleans in August also hosted by the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board.