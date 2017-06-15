× Tigers arrive in Omaha, Mainieri preaches focus

(WGNO) – Omaha, NE –

Greetings from Omaha, where we brought our Louisiana weather with us, but only for a short time.

Temperatures here Friday are expected to reach the low 90’s and there is a chance of severe weather Friday night for the opening ceremonies.

But, after that .. a cool front will come thru. Temperatures for LSU’s game against Florida State Saturday are expected to be in the 70’s.

The Tigers arrived in Omaha Thursday, and practiced at Creighton University.

The team will make Congressman Steve Scalise an honorary coach for the College World Series.

Scalise, the House Majority Whip from Metairie, and an LSU grad, was critically injured Wednesday in an ambush by a lone gunman at a baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

No team in the College World Series is hotter than the 4th seeded LSU Tigers. The Tigers have won 16 in a row, 21 of their last 23.

Here, at TD Ameritrade Park, the ball doesn’t carry, putting a premium on pitching and defense.

In the 2016 College World Series, only one team, Arizona scored more than 7 runs in a game.

The Wildcats defeated Oklahoma State 9-3.

If LSU wins, the Tigers will play Monday night against the winner of Cal State-Fullerton and Oregon State.

If LSU loses, the Tigers play an elimination game Monday afternoon against the Fullerton vs Oregon State loser.

LSU’s last CWS title was in 2009.

Head coach Paul Mainieri has dodged the question about whether this club is as talented as the 2009 champions.

But, with a host of key players, playing their last games at LSU, this team is set up to win now.

Mainieri is preaching focus, noting the importance of winning the first game Saturday night.

“We’re not going to play for the national championship right now, our goal is to beat Florida State on Saturday,” said Mainieri. “ After Saturday is over, then we’ll focus on the next game.”