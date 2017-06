× NOPD: Woman stabbed to death on Decatur Street

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a homicide that left one woman dead in the French Quarter early this morning.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. in the 300 block of Decatur Street, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

A woman was stabbed in the side and later pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been released at this time.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information on this developing story.