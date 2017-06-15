× NOPD looking for missing Algiers woman

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for an Algiers woman who hasn’t been seen in nearly three weeks.

Schnell Leban-Alexander was last seen when she left her home in the 4300 block of Woodland Drive around 6:30 p.m. on May 27, according to the NOPD.

Leban-Alexander said she was headed to a local corner store, but never returned and has had no contact with family members or friends since.

If you know the whereabouts of Schnell Leban-Alexander please notify Detective Lisa Lewis or any Fourth District detective at (504) 658-6040.