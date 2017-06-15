NOLA Craft Beer Experience: Bayou Beer Garden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Whether you want to mellow out indoors with a game of pool or sit outside enjoying the atmosphere of a friendly crowd, Bayou Beer Garden is a beer lover’s dream with 180 different bottle selections and 24 beers on tap.

And with this many beers under one roof, I guarantee you can find something new and delicious that hits the spot. Even if you already have your go-to cold one, Bayou Beer Garden is more than happy to help you expand your tastes. Krystal Archer, general manager, says their bartenders know their stuff and can point you in the right direction, based on what you already like:

“You know, you can come in and say, ‘I normally drink a Bud Light’ and they can offer you 20 other beers that are lager, pilsner style similar ABV, nice session-able. Just kind of getting you to branch out from your normal drinking," she says.

With almost 200 beers in stock, there’s no reason you can’t find something new, unique and exciting for your taste buds. So take a seat under the canopy to relax outdoors or stay in the air-conditioned bar inside. Either way, Bayou Beer Garden is the perfect spot to unwind with a cold one in Mid-City. Who knows? You might just find a new favorite brew.

At Bayou Beer Garden, you'll receive two flights of beers. A flight is a paddle that holds 4 different 5 oz pours which allows you to sample their selection and find the perfect beer for you.

Bayou Beer Garden is located at 326 N Jefferson Davis Pkwy in Mid-City, between Bienville and Conti streets. The bar is open from 11 a.m. - 2 a.m. seven days a week. For more information on the brewery and events, call (504) 302-9357 or check out their website.