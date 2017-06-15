× Mattress company hiring 225 people for new customer service center in Elmwood

ELMWOOD, La. — The company that manufactures the Sleep Number bed is opening a sales and customer support center in Elmwood that will bring 225 jobs to Jefferson Parish when it’s fully staffed.

Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO) made the announcement Thursday, in conjunction with Louisiana Economic Development and Greater New Orleans, Inc.

Employees will provide sales and support services for customers of the company’s Sleep Number beds and accessory products.

Select Comfort, which develops, manufactures, markets, and supports Sleep Number adjustable-firmness beds and sleep-related accessory products in the U.S., will offer an annual starting salary of $30,000, plus benefits.

The company is currently hiring for the new center. Interested applicants can find job openings here.

Jefferson Parish officials said the $1 billion, publicly traded company chose the location at 1333 South Clearview Parkway after a competitive, multi-state selection process.

The company located in Jefferson Parish for a variety of reasons, including the area’s skilled workforce, amenities, and the availability of a building suitable for its needs, officials said.

Select Comfort will occupy more than 28,000 feet of office space, back-filling an area previously occupied by Stewart Enterprises.

“At Sleep Number, delivering a strong customer experience is top priority,” said Select Comfort’s Melissa Barra, senior vice president, and chief strategy and customer relationship officer. “To accommodate our growth, we are opening a new support center in Jefferson Parish. Together with our existing center in Minneapolis, the Jefferson Parish office will support our customers’ sales and service needs on the phone and via live chat. When fully staffed, we will employ approximately 225 new team members. We appreciate the partnership with LED and JEDCO and look forward to bringing this new facility online.”

Economic development leaders said they worked with Jefferson Parish Government to offer assistance with moving furniture into the new office, as well as an incentive package and access to LED FastStart, the state workforce training program.

“JEDCO is excited to welcome another national brand to our parish,” said JEDCO President Jerry Bologna. “Jefferson’s proven ability to deliver a stable, quality workforce was a key element in Select Comfort’s decision-making process and we look forward to adhering to their aggressive hiring plan. Additionally, we look forward to creating a long-term relationship that will capture the company’s future growth in our area.”

Founded in 1987, Select Comfort is headquartered in Minneapolis and operates manufacturing facilities in South Carolina and Utah. The company employs 3,800 people and operates 550 company-owned Sleep Number retail stores. Its annual revenue in 2016 exceeded $1.3 billion.

Select Comfort plans to open its doors in August 2017 with the goal to hire 50 new employees before the company begins operations.