Girl Scouts Louisiana East launched the Man Enough To Be A Girl Scout campaign recently in an effort to involve more fathers, father figures and business leaders in the lives of all girls, especially Girl Scouts. Its first community partners are the Louisiana Lt. Governor’s office and New Orleans Pelicans. With Girl Scouts emphasis of the importance of spending time outdoors, the partnership with the Lt. Governor’s office, was a natural choice. By engaging the fathers and father figures in girls’ lives as part of the Girl Scouting experience, the leadership skills girls learn are reinforced by these men via their support and approval and solidified by the shared experience.

Man Enough to be a Girl Scout Club

Open to men 18 years and older

Membership Fee Individual: $45 annually Corporate: Donation of $75



Click here for more information about the Man Enough to be a Girl Scout campaign.

Click here for more information about the local branch of the Girl Scouts.

Man Enough To Be A Girl Scout Day

Girl Scouts Louisiana East, in partnership with the Office of Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, invites fathers, father figures, and business leaders, to join their Girl Scout for a special day of outdoor activities.