Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser says confederate monument debate is far from over

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- "You got your way. They're down. But let's do the right thing and allow them to be placed in a historical site," says Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser.

And it's as simple as that for Nungesser, but getting there is an uphill battle for the Louisiana politician who has expressed his desire to keep the confederate monuments up in the first place.

"It’s not a good thing for New Orleans, it's not a good thing for the state and hopefully, we can get the mayor to turn them over to the legislature," says Nungesser.

Nungesser has repeatedly asked New Orleans mayor Mitch Landrieu to hand over the Liberty Place monument, Confederate Jefferson Davis, Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard and Confederate General Robert E Lee statues since the very beginning.

“I think people on both sides of the issue feel that way, that this could have been over after we took them down and turned them over to the state and to drag this out is not good for either side, for anyone," says Nungesser.

The city of New Orleans spent $2.1 million on removing all four confederate monuments.

Advertisement

City leaders blame extensive legal wrangling, violent threats and pressing logistical demands for the monumental expense. -an expense that will undoubtedly continue for months.

"Once again, why is this dragging out so long? Why does this continue to fuel? It's unnecessary," says Nungesser.