× LSU hats arrive for Congressional Baseball Game to honor Steve Scalise, but not the shirts

WASHINGTON — LSU, Rep. Steve Scalise’s alma mater, sent LSU hats and shirts to the members of Congress who are playing in the Congressional Baseball Game tonight as an homage to the Metairie congressman who was shot Wednesday morning. But it looks like the game will go on without the shirts.

Eric Pahls, the press secretary for U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall of Kansas, tweeted that the money was paid for 24-hour shipping, but the shirts did not make it.

Pahls places the blame on Fanatics, the apparel company supplying the shirts.

“Sorry everyone,” Pahls says in his tweet. “But we have hats from @LSUbaseball.”

Scalise, the House Majority Whip, and five others were injured Wednesday morning when 66-year-old James Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois, opened fire at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, where the Republican Congressional Baseball team was practicing for tonight’s game.

Scalise remains in critical condition and underwent a third surgery Thursday.

MedStar Washington, the hospital treating Scalise, gave an update on Scalise’s condition Wednesday night, noting that the bullet that struck the Metairie congressman in the hip travelled across his pelvis, fracturing bones, injuring internal organs, and causing severe bleeding.