Jarrius ‘JJ’ Robertson signs a one day contract with the Baby Cakes

METAIRIE, La. -- Jarrius Robertson is a busy man. Just two months ago he received a liver transplant for a rare liver disease he has been suffering from since birth. Recovery was expected to take at least six months, but to no surprise, little JJ is back to himself in just two.

On Thursday, the New Orleans triple AAA team, the Baby Cakes, signed Jarrius to a one-day deal.

"Man, just one day? The Saints gave me a whole year!" joked Jarrius.

Signed by nearly all of the professional sports teams in Louisiana, on Wednesday JJ found out that he won an ESPY, the Jimmy V Perseverance award.

"I didn't know what that was at first, but now I'm excited!" said the 15-year-old.

He will be making his first trip to Los Angeles in July to accept the award.

There was an entire fan club at the Shrine on Airline today waiting for Jarrius. A youth baseball organization chanted his name from the stands as JJ made an appearance from the box.

"Dad, this is so cool, come listen," Jarrius said.

Jarrius's mission is to spread the importance of becoming an organ donor.

His father Jordy Robertson, told WGNO's Meghan Kluth that he is working on getting pictures of JJ at every DMV to help spread the message while residents pose for their drivers license photos.