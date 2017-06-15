Hospital says Scalise has improved, ‘will be in hospital for some time’

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise remains in critical condition as of Thursday night (June 15).

MedStar Washington Hospital said the Metairie congressman had another surgery today to address internal injuries and a broken bone in his leg.

His condition has improved over the past 24 hours, but he will require more surgeries and “will be in the hospital for some time.”

“At the request of the family, we will continue to provide periodic updates,” the hospital said.

Scalise and five others were injured at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, while practicing for tonight’s Congressional Baseball Game for Charity.

The annual Congressional Baseball Game pits Republicans against Democrats, but this year the focus has turned to showing unity in the wake of the shooting. Interest in the charity baseball game has skyrocketed in the aftermath of the shooting, as staffers and lawmakers look to rally around Scalise and the three others who were shot: a congressional staffer, a lobbyist and a Capitol Police special agent.