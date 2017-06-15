Fundraiser planned to help Irish House employees owed back wages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Two local Irish-inspired businesses are coming together to help raise money for another Irish-inspired venture that recently shut its doors and left employees owed money for two weeks worth of work.

According to a GoFundMe account - also established to help former employees of the now shuttered Irish House on St. Charles Avenue, 28 employees lost their jobs suddenly on May 31, when Irish House announced it was closing.

The website says a week later, on June 8, employees learned that they would not be paid for for the final two weeks of work at the Irish House, which was owned and operated by Matt Murphy.

In addition to the GoFundMe account, Kerry Irish Pub and Muggivan School of Dance will host a benefit for former Irish House employees Friday, June 23, at Kerry Irish Pub on Decatur Street.

The event starts at 8 p.m., and all donations and proceeds from the event will be donated to the former workers.

