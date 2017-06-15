× Deuce McAllister to host football skills camp at St. Martin’s Episcopal School

Metairie, La. – Saints Hall of Famer and St. Martin’s Episcopal School athletic consultant “Deuce” McAllister will be hosting the Deuce McAllister Skills Camp, a football skills camp open to rising 5th through 8th graders on Saturday, July 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the school’s Metairie campus.

Athletes with a passion for football will earn a competitive edge with skills training from McAllister and former Saints defensive back J.J. McCleskey. Camp instruction will emphasize speed and conditioning.

“I’m excited to partner with St. Martin’s to share my knowledge and passion for the game with the youth in our community,” said McAllister. “My hope is that, regardless of skill level, players will improve their skill set and perform their best.”

Registration, which includes lunch and a t-shirt, is $30 for non-St. Martin’s students and $10 for St. Martin’s students. The camp is limited to 100 participants. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. on the day of the camp. Register online now. Registration closes Saturday, July 1.

For more information or questions about registration, contact Latoya Williams at williams.latoyam@gmail.com or 469.995.9199.