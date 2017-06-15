NOLA38 2017 Kick It 3v3 Soccer Tournament

Join NOLA38 for a day of 3v3 Soccer Action on Saturday, July 15! Register your team now to secure your place in the tournament.

Registration is open for all age levels from youth U5 through adults and co-ed teams.

New Orleans Area Event Information

Location:

Coquille Park

13505 LA-1085,

Covington, Louisiana 70433

EVENT Date: Saturday, July 15, 2017

Registration Deadline: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at 6:00 AM.

PACKET PICK-UP Date and Location:

FRIDAY, July 14, 2017, 4-7 PM at Academy Sports & Outdoors, 7205 Pinnacle Pkwy, Covington, LA 70433

