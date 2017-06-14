× Water bottle thrown at Justin Bieber, pop star might want to learn ‘Despacito’ lyrics

(CNN) — Justin Bieber is on one of the hottest songs of the year, but he doesn’t know the words.

The Biebs appears on Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi and reggaetón star Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito.”

The song is sung in Spanish (the title means slowly in Spanish), and it recently hit number one on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Naturally, since it’s such a hot summer jam, fans have been wanting Bieber to perform it.

The trouble is, he doesn’t know the lyrics.

At the recent Summerburst Festival 2017 held in Stockholm, Sweden, Bieber told the crowd he couldn’t sing the song.

“I can’t do ‘Despacito,'” Bieber said on stage. “I don’t even know it.”

That didn’t go over well as someone threw a bottle at him from the audience, which he ducked.

“Don’t throw things at me please,” Bieber said.

It’s not the first time Bieber pleaded “Lo siento, no hablo español.”

Back in May, he tried to fake the lyrics at New York City nightclub 1 Oak .

“I don’t know the words, so I say ‘Dorito,'” Bieber ad-libbed as he appeared with the Chainsmokers.

Although Latin influence in pop culture is not new, there hasn’t been a Spanishlanguage song in the top spot since “Macarena” in 1996. But “Despacito” which means slowly in Spanish, is far from a gimmicky dance craze song. Instead, the Latin pop and urban love song has Spanish and non-Spanish speakers singing “ay bendito.”