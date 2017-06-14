× St. Tammany GOP calls for ‘prayers and patience’ after Scalise shooting

MANDEVILLE – The St. Tammany Parish Republican Executive Committee issued a statement about this morning’s shooting that left House Majority Whip Steve Scalise suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip.

Here’s the full statement:

“Steve has been a friend to many of us personally and has been a remarkable public servant throughout his career,” said Larry Frieman, chair of the St. Tammany Republican Parish Executive Committee (RPEC). “While details are still coming in, the best things we can offer are prayers and patience while local authorities in Virginia and Federal investigators determine what happened – and what is appropriate to make public.

“We are obviously outraged and appalled by this act of violence against the congressman, his security detail and his staff, and expect swift justice for the gunman,” Frieman said. “Our most noble focus at this time must be to give care, prayer and support to those who were most directly impacted.”