Sheriff Newell Normand: Scalise is ‘our guy’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La. -- "Whether you’re on his side of politics or not on his side of politics, he’s our guy. He’s our representative."

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand spoke to reporters today about the shooting of U.S. Rep. and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who's listed in critical but stable condition after being shot in the hip Wednesday morning while practicing for the Congressional Baseball Game.

Scalise, a Metairie Republican, was among five people shot. Other victims include a Congressional aide, a lobbyist and two Capitol Police officers. The shooter, 66-year-old James Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois, was shot and later died of his injuries.

Normand said Jefferson Parish deputies provided security in front of Scalise's Metairie home this morning, not because of a security threat, but as a precaution and out of concern for Scalise's family.

"Steve’s been there for us on so many different occasions, and it’s easy for us to be there for him now," Normand said.

Normand also talked about how much more tragic the shooting could have been had it not been for Scalise's security detail. Scalise is one of the few U.S. representatives who have a security detail because he's the House Majority Whip.

"It could have been a lot, lot worse. It’s bad enough already," Normand said.

Advertisement

The Congressional Baseball Game will still take place Thursday at Nationals Park. President Donald Trump will not attend because of last-minute security requirements, according to ABC.

“We may have our differences, but we do well in times like these to remember that everyone who serves in our nation’s capital is here because above all they love our country,” Trump said from the White House. “We can all agree that we are blessed to be Americans. That our children deserve to grow up in a nation of safety and peace. That we are strongest when we are unified and when we work together for the common good.”