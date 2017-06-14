Scalise shooter identified as 66-year-old Illinois man

WASHINGTON – Rep. Steve Scalise, a congressional staffer and members of the congressional police force were shot Wednesday morning in Alexandria, Virginia, in what sources are calling an apparent “deliberate attack.”

Scalise, the third ranking member of House Republican leadership as the majority whip, appeared to have been shot in the hip and it appeared two Capitol Hill police agents were shot, according to Rep. Mo Brooks, who told CNN he was on deck when the shooting occurred. A congressional staffer was also injured.

Law enforcement has identified the shooter as James Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois, according to a federal law enforcement sources. Hodgkinson is 66.The shooter’s injuries are described as serious, according to the law enforcement source.

As of 9:45 a.m. ET, Scalise was in stable condition but undergoing surgery, according to a statement from his office.

“Prior to entering surgery, the whip was in good spirits and spoke to his wife by phone,” the statement said. “He is grateful for the brave actions of U.S. Capitol Police, first responders and colleagues.”

The shooting took place at a practice for the GOP congressional baseball team. According to both congressional and law enforcement sources, the shooting appears to be a “deliberate attack.”

In a statement, Texas Rep. Roger Williams, one of the team’s coaches, said one of his staff members, legislative correspondent Zack Barth, was shot during the incident and is receiving medical attention. Williams tweeted Barth was “receiving medical attention but is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery.”

The Capitol Police officers who were injured are “in good condition and have not suffered any life-threatening injuries at this point,” Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verderosa said at the news conference.

Two law enforcement sources told CNN the shooter, who is in police custody, has been taken to a hospital.

It’s too early to tell whether the shooting was an act of terrorism or whether members of Congress were specifically targeted, Tim Slater, the FBI special agent in charge, told reporters at a Wednesday morning news conference.

“It’s too early to say. It’s really raw at this moment,” Slater said.

Members of Congress were practicing for a game that was scheduled for Thursday night at Nationals Park. It was not immediately clear whether it would go on as scheduled. The annual game has been played since 1909.