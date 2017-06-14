× Scalise in stable condition, currently in surgery

WASHINGTON – House Majority Whip Steve Scalise’s office says the Louisiana Congressman is in good spirits and has spoken to his wife.

Here is the full statement:

“This morning, at a practice for the Congressional Baseball Game, Whip Scalise was shot in the hip. He was transported to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where he is currently undergoing surgery. He is in stable condition.

“Prior to entering surgery, the Whip was in good spirits and spoke to his wife by phone. He is grateful for the brave actions of U.S. Capitol Police, first responders, and colleagues.

“We ask that you keep the Whip and others harmed in this incident in your thoughts and prayers.

“This office will release additional information regarding the Whip’s condition as appropriate.”