NEW ORLEANS - At his high school alma mater, Archbishop Rummel High School, Steve Scalise is the Louisiana hometown hero.

And nobody knows that like Rummel's Director of Alumni Relations, Don Stout.

Don and Steve both graduated from Rummel.  Both in the Class of 1983.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood went to Rummel to talk with Don Stout just after the congressman was shot today.